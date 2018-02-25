Nigeria crushed Rwanda by over 50 points in qualifying for the FIBA World Cup on Saturday.

Nigeria demolish Rwanda in FIBA qualifying

Alexander Ifeanyi Nwora's side had put up 102 points to beat Uganda on Friday, but were altogether more dominant a day later in Bamako, smashing Rwanda 108-53, with five players hitting double figures in points.

Mali compounded Uganda's misery by edging them 79-76 to join Rwanda on three points in Group B.

Like Nigeria, Mozambique enjoy a 2-0 record in Group D, having beaten Central African Republic 59-52, while Senegal lost 67-60 to Ivory Coast.