Castleford Tigers ensured attention was directed back to on-field matters with a convincing Super League win over Hull FC in the week Zak Hardaker was sacked by the club.

Rugby League: Tigers back to business after Hardaker departure

Hardaker's contract was terminated on Wednesday, four months after he tested positive for a banned substance, but the Tigers shrugged off his departure to produce a fine showing at The Jungle on Saturday.

Michael Shenton touched down twice in the second half as Cas made it back-to-back wins after suffering a heavy opening defeat to St Helens.

READ MORE: Six Nations - Russell’s redemption comes as Scotland seal rare England win

READ MORE: Six Nations - Russell eyes title after inspiring Scotland

READ MORE: Six Nations - Scotland were too good for us’ concedes England head coach Eddie Jones

Hull had started brightly to go 8-0 up, with Marc Sneyd having broken the deadlock, but Greg Minikin and Jake Webster's tries saw the hosts lead at the interval.

A further score from Mike McMeeken and Shenton's double rendered tries from Bureta Faraimo and Mickey Paea largely immaterial.

In the other game of the day, Wakefield Trinity made it three wins on the bounce and inflicted a fourth consecutive defeat on rock-bottom Catalans Dragons, running out16-14 winnersin France.