NHL trade deadline: Oilers send D Brandon Davidson to Islanders for draft pick

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Oilers on Saturday traded defenseman Brandon Davidson to the Islanders for a third-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the teams announced.


@NYIslanders

Davidson, 26, has five points in 36 games this season with the Oilers and Canadiens.

A sixth-round pick in 2010, he was waived in December by Montreal and claimed by Edmonton. In 137 career games, he has 20 points and a plus/minus rating of minus-5. He has 59 penalty minutes.

