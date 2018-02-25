Former Arizona State cornerback Edward "Robbie" Robinson was arrested Friday after university police say he made threats of violence against members of the Sun Devils athletics community, Phoenix's 3TV reported Saturday.



Former Arizona State CB charged with making terrorist threats UPDATE: Former #ASU CB Robbie Robinson was booked for charges of terroristic threats, disruption of an educational institution, and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $50k https://t.co/U8vf7N5kqf

— Brad Denny (@BDenny29) February 24, 2018



ASU police say the threats came in at around noon local time Friday, triggering a campuswide alert.

Robinson, 20, was arrested in connection to the threat at around 8 p.m. He is a former ASU student but has not been enrolled in more than a year.

He was charged with making terrorist threats, disruption of an educational institution and possession of marijuana. His bond has been set at $50,000.

A 5-foot-8, 172-pound defensive back from Hyattsville, Md., Robinson, a three-star prospect, played early in his freshman season in 2016 as a nickel cornerback and boundary corner.

However, Robinson was used sparingly as the season went along, spending much of the season on the sideline as the Sun Devils finished with the worst pass defense in the FBS for the second consecutive season.

He left the program in the spring of 2017, according to multiple reports.