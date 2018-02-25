Sor Rungvisai vs. Estrada: Fight results, live updates, round-by-round scoring

After back-to-back wins in 2017 over former pound-for-pound king Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez, tonight we'll learn if Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (44-4-1, 40 KOs) is for real.

Sor Rungvisai vs. Estrada results: Live updates and round-by-round scoring

Sor Rungvisai defends his WBC super flyweight title against Juan Francisco Estrada in the main event of "Superfly 2" from the LA Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (HBO, 9:30 p.m. ET). The vacant Ring super flyweight belt is also on the line.

Estrada enters the contest on a 10-fight winning streak, most recently beating Carlos Cuadras on the inaugural "Superfly" event — same show as Sor Rungvisai's knockout of Gonzalez in the rematch.

Can Sor Rungvisai continue the fantastic run to firmly cement himself as one of the best fighters in the world? Or will Estrada show the world how good he really is and pull off the upset?

Superfly 2 results

12:45: Hello, fight fans, I'm Steven Muehlhausen of Sporting News. A few hours from now, WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungisai defends his title against Juan Francisco Estrada in the main event of "Superfly 2" from the LA Forum in Inglewood, CA. Follow SN through the day for updates as we head into Sor Rungvisai vs. Estrada.

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada fight card

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (c) vs. Juan Francisco Estrada for the WBC super flyweight championship

Carlos Cuadras vs. McWilliams Arroyo for the vacant WBC silver super flyweight championship

Donnie Nietes (c) vs. Juan Carlos Reveco for the IBF World Flyweight Title



Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Juan Francisco Estrada latest news

