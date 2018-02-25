Jupp Heynckes refused to be too downbeat after seeing Bayern Munich's winning run come to an end with a 0-0 draw against Hertha Berlin.

Bundesliga: Heynckes 'can live' with home Bayern draw

The runaway Bundesliga leaders missed a plethora of chances - particularly in the first half - as they failed to find the net at the Allianz Arena for the first time this season.

Yet despite missing out on a club record 15th straight victory, Heynckes praised his players for their efforts against a determined Hertha side.

"Despite a goalless draw, my team found a good attitude to the match today," the Bayern coach told the media.

"We were very involved and, especially in the first half, had high-profile opportunities that we did not use. After that, it was going to be hard against a clever defending team.

"We can live with the point, and I cannot blame my team at all. We have missed many chances, that is unusual, but there are these days."

Hertha stopped Robert Lewandowski from setting a new Bundesliga record too, as the striker failed to score for a 12th successive home game.

The Poland international - who was making his 250th Bundesliga appearance - was twice denied by visiting goalkeeper Rune Jarstein before the break as his streak came to an end.

"We did very well defensively," Hertha coach Pal Dardai said.

"We did not manage to consistently play on the counter-attack, but it was not possible to do much more. We have to be very, very satisfied."