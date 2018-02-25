A group of West Ham fans made their feelings over the club's hierarchy abundantly clear by brandishing a controversial banner at Anfield on Saturday which referenced Adolf Hitler.

West Ham fans reference Hitler in protest at club's owners

David Moyes' side slumped to a 4-1 loss against a rampant Liverpool outfit, leaving the Hammers just three points clear of the relegation zone.

On a weekend that marked the 25th anniversary of the death of club legend Bobby Moore, some fans turned their attentions to other matters with a banner on display which read: "Brady, Sullivan and Gold you have done more damage to the East End of London than Adolf Hitler did. Out out out."

AS IT HAPPENED: Liverpool v West Ham

READ MORE: Salah nets again as Reds climb to second

READ MORE: Liverpool win had everything – Klopp enthuses over West Ham’s Anfield rout

READ MORE: Liverpool Fan View - Four talking points from the 4-1 win over West Ham

It refers to vice-chairman Karren Brady and co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold, whose running of the club has attracted significant criticism. West Ham ply their trade in east London, which was the subject of heavy bombing during the Second World War.

The Hammers' apparent failings on the field and in the transfer market have led to increasing unrest among the supporters, while the club sacked head scout Tony Henry following an investigation into alleged racially discriminatory comments.

Earlier this week the Football Association issued West Ham with an anti-doping charge, with the club claiming the breach pertains to an administrative error.