Ouch! Lewis Dunk ties record for own goals in a single Premier League season

Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk equaled the record for own goals scored in a single Premier League season by netting his fourth against Swansea City on Saturday.

The center-back's misfortune ultimately counted for little as Brighton ran out comfortable 4-1 winners to end Swansea's 10-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

But he did earn an unfortunate piece of history when he got in the way of Tammy Abraham's long-range effort five minutes from time.

The ball took a hefty touch off Dunk and flew past a helpless Mat Ryan, giving Swansea the slightest glimmer of hope before Jurgen Locadia restored the three-goal advantage.

Dunk's fourth own goal this season followed unintended efforts against Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

He moves even with Martin Skrtel, who set the record during the 2013-14 season at Liverpool.