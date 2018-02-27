Erik Karlsson trade rumors: Senators superstar stays put at 2018 deadline

There isn't enough time in a day to keep up with all the NHL trade rumors involving the Senators and star defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Erik Karlsson trade rumors: Latest news, buzz on Senators star at 2018 deadline

It remains more likely than not Karlsson will still be in Ottawa after Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. That doesn't mean there won't be trade chatter — and lots of it — as teams try to figure out a way to pull off a blockbuster for one of the world's five best players.

It would be the biggest trade the NHL has seen since June 2016. And a deal of such magnitude comes with its fair share of complications, especially in the middle of a playoff race.

First, the asking price: Any deal involving Karlsson will include "five or six or maybe seven pieces that could include some combination of good, young roster players, top prospects and first-round picks," according to TSN's Bob McKenzie . The Senators also have asked teams interested in Karlsson to pick up Bobby Ryan and his $7.25 million cap hit. A team such as the Lightning doesn't have that kind of cap space and would require a third party to help facilitate a trade.

The Senators, of course, aren't obligation to trade Karlsson now. He's under contract until 2019. It's abundantly clear that Karlsson wants no part in re-signing with the franchise, but if general manager Pierre Dorion can't find the right offer at the deadline, it may be more prudent to sit down with the star after the season to gain a clearer picture.

Waiting until the summer also eliminates salary cap hurdles, and a bidding war could attract half the league rather than 2-3 teams.

That's just the beginning of it. There are many more moving parts to sort out, some which may not reveal themselves until a trade is complete. But this much we know: The talks are very real, and the fact it's being discussed as a possibility is stunning in and of itself.

In the interest of tracking it all in one place, here's a running list of reports related to Karlsson ahead of the Feb. 26 deadline.

Latest Erik Karlsson news, trade rumors

Feb. 26

2 p.m. — One hour to go. The door is not shut, but it's looking more likely we're going to wait until summertime.



. @TSNBobMcKenzie says Ottawa has offers on Erik Karlsson from at least three different teams.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018



10:01 a.m. — Capitals coming in hot. This would need to involve three, even four teams. Washington has $693,775 in salary cap space at the moment ...



League sources say Washington is making a push for Erik Karlsson. They would have to move UFA D John Carlson elsewhere to get something done. VGK, TB, SJ also in the mix. Vegas would take Bobby Ryan. Tampa Bay can’t take Ryan.

— AJ Jakubec (@AJonSports) February 26, 2018



9:42 a.m. — The climate around a possible Erik Karlsson trade seems to be growing colder. Anything can happen.



From Someone in the know on Karlsson: "No D-Day today...Less likely than more". #NHLTrade

— John Shannon (@JSportsnet) February 26, 2018



8:15 a.m. — A little cold-water reminder this is a complicated trade to pull off midseason. Ian Cole should be the first Sens defenseman dealt.



Nothing materialized last night to advance likelihood of Karlsson getting traded. Market opens up in the summer. Remains a top story.

— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 26, 2018





Among the potential Ottawa Senators on the move today, Ian Cole will likely go first. Winnipeg is among the teams with interest.

— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 26, 2018



8 a.m. — You'll remember Karlsson underwent offseason surgery to repair four torn tendons in his left foot. He's said it's taken much of this season to feel 100 percent. That's going to factor in to any deal.



Essential to any Erik Karlsson trade: The acquiring team will want a long hard look at his medical info. That requires the deal to be done in principal long before 3 p.m. ET. #NHLTrade

— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 26, 2018



Feb. 25

9:05 p.m. — All was quiet on the Karlsson trade front Sunday while the hockey world chatted about the Rick Nash blockbuster , but things could pick up overnight and into Monday morning. Given all the rumors, it's feeling more likely the Seantors will pull the trigger, if only to end the saga.



Not sure about formality, but believe Erik Karlsson has made it known to Ottawa in recent days that he would prefer to see expedited resolution to the current situation.



If no trade materializes here, OTT will need to quickly regroup this summer.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018





One other Karlsson trade item — I do think the team has developed more traction with a couple of Western teams, which I think in a vacuum is preferential to TB. But it’ll obviously come down to return.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018





I still think TB is the leader here but maybe not surprising to see more teams really jumping in late.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018





Hearing the San Jose Sharks are making a serious push for Erik Karlsson. Bobby Ryan’s possible inclusion a major stumbling block for the Sharks.

— AJ Jakubec (@AJonSports) February 26, 2018





No certainties of course, but perception is that it is increasingly likely Karlsson is moved prior to tomorrow’s deadline.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018



Feb. 24

10:34 p.m. — Deadline mastermind David Poile could be up to his old tricks. Don't put it past him.



Corroborating reports from earlier here but Nashville has emerged as a second team in the Karlsson hunt.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 25, 2018





The belief within a Nashville framework is that the sides *may* be able to avoid the cap finessing required via third team.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 25, 2018



6:03 p.m. — Just going to leave this here.



Believe Ottawa now has at least one formal offer for Erik Karlsson. Beyond the point of framework/general dialogue now. Still extremely fluid.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 24, 2018



1:57 p.m. — The Panthers are a sneaky darkhorse suitor for some of the deadline's biggest names. They're five points out of a playoff spot, but don't count them out in the market for players with term like Karlsson or Ryan McDonagh.



Obviously no guarantees Karlsson's moved by the deadline, and I'm still of the opinion it happens in June around the draft, but plenty of action on him right now. Panthers among those that have inquired.

— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 24, 2018



1:34 p.m. — Have to think pretty much every team is doing its due diligence on Karlsson. Few are practical fits.



Not sure how deep discussions at this point went/are, but being told #isles called on Lehner, Raanta, Jack Johnson and yes, threw their hat in the Erik Karlsson ring.

— Andy Graziano (@AndyGraz_SNY) February 24, 2018



12:20 p.m. — Could Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin lend a helping hand?



Per source, the Montreal Canadiens have been engaged as a third-party team in an Erik Karlsson trade.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 24, 2018



12:17 p.m. — In a potentially related development, TSN's Darren Dreger reports the Sharks could trade veteran Joel Ward, who has a cap hit of $3.275 million.



Joel Ward hits trade market. SJ has asked for his no trade list. Ward can block 6 teams. List will be submitted within 24 hrs. Good vet.

— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2018



10:20 a.m. — Sharks, with nearly $5 million in cap space, join the sweepstakes.



Hearing that San Jose among the several teams who have talked to Ottawa regarding Erik Karlsson. Not sure there's a match there, but not surprised either by the Sharks doing due diligence. They're big-game hunters, went after Stamkos 2 yrs ago, traded for Thornton/Burns...

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2018





And I guess it's worth pointing out that if Bobby Ryan is to be part of any Karlsson deal.... the Sharks have tons of cap room. But again, not sure it will go anywhere with San Jose... I have a hard time seeing a fit but who knows...

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 24, 2018



9:13 a.m. — Still a longshot, but this is a change from two days ago when the Sens were merely taking calls.



MacKenzie says Ottawa is no longer just listening, but actively negotiating different trade possibilities for Karlsson with a few teams.

— TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) February 24, 2018



8:20 a.m. — Erik Karlsson won't sit for the Saturday matinee against the Flyers.