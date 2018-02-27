News

Erik Karlsson trade rumors: Senators superstar stays put at 2018 deadline

Sporting News
Sporting News /

There isn't enough time in a day to keep up with all the NHL trade rumors involving the Senators and star defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Erik Karlsson trade rumors: Latest news, buzz on Senators star at 2018 deadline

Erik Karlsson trade rumors: Latest news, buzz on Senators star at 2018 deadline

It remains more likely than not Karlsson will still be in Ottawa after Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline. That doesn't mean there won't be trade chatter — and lots of it — as teams try to figure out a way to pull off a blockbuster for one of the world's five best players.

It would be the biggest trade the NHL has seen since June 2016. And a deal of such magnitude comes with its fair share of complications, especially in the middle of a playoff race.

MORE: Top 10 players most likely to be traded at 2018 deadline

First, the asking price: Any deal involving Karlsson will include "five or six or maybe seven pieces that could include some combination of good, young roster players, top prospects and first-round picks," according to TSN's Bob McKenzie . The Senators also have asked teams interested in Karlsson to pick up Bobby Ryan and his $7.25 million cap hit. A team such as the Lightning doesn't have that kind of cap space and would require a third party to help facilitate a trade.

The Senators, of course, aren't obligation to trade Karlsson now. He's under contract until 2019. It's abundantly clear that Karlsson wants no part in re-signing with the franchise, but if general manager Pierre Dorion can't find the right offer at the deadline, it may be more prudent to sit down with the star after the season to gain a clearer picture.

Waiting until the summer also eliminates salary cap hurdles, and a bidding war could attract half the league rather than 2-3 teams.

That's just the beginning of it. There are many more moving parts to sort out, some which may not reveal themselves until a trade is complete. But this much we know: The talks are very real, and the fact it's being discussed as a possibility is stunning in and of itself.

In the interest of tracking it all in one place, here's a running list of reports related to Karlsson ahead of the Feb. 26 deadline.

MORE: Decoding the trades that landed Derick Brassard in Pittsburgh


Latest Erik Karlsson news, trade rumors


Feb. 26


2 p.m. — One hour to go. The door is not shut, but it's looking more likely we're going to wait until summertime.



10:01 a.m. — Capitals coming in hot. This would need to involve three, even four teams. Washington has $693,775 in salary cap space at the moment ...



9:42 a.m. — The climate around a possible Erik Karlsson trade seems to be growing colder. Anything can happen.



8:15 a.m. — A little cold-water reminder this is a complicated trade to pull off midseason. Ian Cole should be the first Sens defenseman dealt.




8 a.m. — You'll remember Karlsson underwent offseason surgery to repair four torn tendons in his left foot. He's said it's taken much of this season to feel 100 percent. That's going to factor in to any deal.



Feb. 25


9:05 p.m. — All was quiet on the Karlsson trade front Sunday while the hockey world chatted about the Rick Nash blockbuster , but things could pick up overnight and into Monday morning. Given all the rumors, it's feeling more likely the Seantors will pull the trigger, if only to end the saga.







Feb. 24


10:34 p.m. — Deadline mastermind David Poile could be up to his old tricks. Don't put it past him.




6:03 p.m. — Just going to leave this here.



1:57 p.m. — The Panthers are a sneaky darkhorse suitor for some of the deadline's biggest names. They're five points out of a playoff spot, but don't count them out in the market for players with term like Karlsson or Ryan McDonagh.



1:34 p.m. — Have to think pretty much every team is doing its due diligence on Karlsson. Few are practical fits.



12:20 p.m. — Could Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin lend a helping hand?



12:17 p.m. — In a potentially related development, TSN's Darren Dreger reports the Sharks could trade veteran Joel Ward, who has a cap hit of $3.275 million.



10:20 a.m. — Sharks, with nearly $5 million in cap space, join the sweepstakes.




9:13 a.m. — Still a longshot, but this is a change from two days ago when the Sens were merely taking calls.



8:20 a.m. — Erik Karlsson won't sit for the Saturday matinee against the Flyers.


