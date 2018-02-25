News

Marvin Bagley III injury update: Duke F to return Saturday against Syracuse

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Duke freshman forward Marvin Bagley III, the ACC's top scorer and rebounder, will be available to play Saturday against Syracuse (6:15 p.m. ET, ESPN), the university announced.



Bagley has been out since Feb. 8, when he sprained his right knee against North Carolina, and coach Mike Krzyzewski had described Bagley's status as "a day-to-day thing."

Projected as a lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the 6-11 Bagley leads the ACC with 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

The No. 5 Blue Devils (23-5, 11-4 in the ACC) won the four games he missed.

