The start time for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway has been moved up by more than an hour because of the threat of rain.

NASCAR moves up start time of Atlanta Cup race

NASCAR announced Saturday that the race will start at 1 p.m. ET (Fox), instead of the scheduled start time of 2:16 p.m.

The same storm system that is causing heavy flooding in the Midwest and South is heading toward Atlanta. Weather.com forecasts a 95 percent chance of rain in Atlanta at 11 a.m. Sunday. That drops to 55 percent by 1 p.m., and hovers in that range for the next several hours.

The event must reach the halfway point to be official. If the race does get started, expect crew chiefs to build their race strategies around a shortened race.

Driver introductions at AMS are scheduled for 12:15 p.m. The green flag will fly at 1:06 p.m.

Kyle Busch will start on the pole for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.