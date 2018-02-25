Rugby Union: Chiefs return to winning ways in thriller

Premiership leaders Exeter Chiefs returned to winning ways on Saturday, sneaking past Northampton Saints 31-30 at Sandy Park thanks to Thomas Waldrom's last-minute try.

Chiefs return to winning ways in thriller

Rob Baxter's men came into the contest nursing three-consecutive defeats and had looked set for a fourth with Northampton enjoying a 13-point advantage with 10 minutes to play.

However, Don Armand ran in from 15 yards to cut the gap to six and Exeter were soon laying siege to the Saints line, seeing a possible penalty try ruled a five-metre line-out, from which Waldrom bundled over next to the posts, giving Joe Simmonds a simple task of securing victory.

Exeter's closest rivals in action on Saturday were Wasps, who played out the first Premiership draw of the season at Gloucester, with more late drama to be found at Kingsholm.

Eleven points from the boot of Billy Twelvetrees looked like a winning haul, until Christian Wade touched down and Jimmy Gopperth's nerveless conversion - the last touch of the match - ensured the spoils were shared at 25-25.

It was another tight affair at the Rec, where Bath beat Sale Sharks 33-32, but they remain in fifth after Newcastle Falcons left Harlequins with a 28-10 win.