Real Madrid 4 Alaves 0: Ronaldo at the double as 'BBC' delight

Cristiano Ronaldo passed up the chance to complete a hat-trick and allowed Karim Benzema to complete a 4-0 win over Alaves with a late penalty as Real Madrid's 'BBC' reunited to fine effect.

Ronaldo struck either side of Gareth Bale's strike 28 seconds into the second half, while Benzema recovered from an abject start to the match by assisting Los Blancos' first two goals.

Having heard his team-mate jeered earlier in the contest, the Portugal international then selflessly let Benzema convert an 89th-minute penalty after Victor Laguardia brought down a marauding Bale.

The result means Madrid have won five consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time this season and Zidane will draw particular encouragement from his headline attacking stars operating so brilliantly in tandem.

A fourth consecutive LaLiga victory was ultimately too much to ask for a resurgent Alaves, who showed plenty more of the their encouraging form under Abelardo before being outgunned, Galactico-style.