Dan Gosling completed a dramatic late comeback as Bournemouth came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Newcastle United.

Bournemouth in thrilling fightback after Gayle double

Rafael Benitez's side travelled to the Vitality Stadium off the back of a shock 1-0 victory over Manchester United last time out, and looked like making it back-to-back Premier League wins after Dwight Gayle twice pounced on poor goalkeeping from Asmir Begovic.

After allowing Gayle to beat him to a low delivery for the 17th-minute opener, Begovic enabled the former Crystal Palace striker to double his tally on the stroke of half-time as he let another cross slip under him.

Bournemouth pushed to find a way back into the game, and a lifeline arrived courtesy of a fantastic long-range effort from Adam Smith 10 minutes from time.

And parity was restored in the 89th minute as former Newcastle midfielder Gosling turned home from Nathan Ake's ball into the box.

Newcastle did at least cling on for a point but missed a chance to go four points clear of the drop. The Magpies are two clear of the bottom three with Bournemouth three further ahead, a run of just one defeat in eight top-flight games cold comfort for Benitez after the late setback.

Key Opta Stats: