Bournemouth in thrilling fightback after Gayle double

Dan Gosling completed a dramatic late comeback as Bournemouth came from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Newcastle United.
Rafael Benitez's side travelled to the Vitality Stadium off the back of a shock 1-0 victory over Manchester United last time out, and looked like making it back-to-back Premier League wins after Dwight Gayle twice pounced on poor goalkeeping from Asmir Begovic.
After allowing Gayle to beat him to a low delivery for the 17th-minute opener, Begovic enabled the former Crystal Palace striker to double his tally on the stroke of half-time as he let another cross slip under him.
Bournemouth pushed to find a way back into the game, and a lifeline arrived courtesy of a fantastic long-range effort from Adam Smith 10 minutes from time.
And parity was restored in the 89th minute as former Newcastle midfielder Gosling turned home from Nathan Ake's ball into the box.
Newcastle did at least cling on for a point but missed a chance to go four points clear of the drop. The Magpies are two clear of the bottom three with Bournemouth three further ahead, a run of just one defeat in eight top-flight games cold comfort for Benitez after the late setback.
Key Opta Stats:
- Bournemouth have picked up 13 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, a joint-high along with Everton.
- Newcastle failed to win a Premier League game after being two goals up at half-time for the first time since February 2012 (2-2 v Wolves).
- Bournemouth have gone eight Premier League home games without a clean sheet, their longest-ever run without a shutout at the Vitality Stadium in the competition.
- Newcastle bagged two first-half goals away from home for the first time in the Premier League since March 2014 against Hull.
- Mohamed Diamé made his 200th Premier League appearance, becoming only the second Senegalese player to hit this milestone after El Hadji Diouf (243).
- Dwight Gayle ended a run of 11 Premier League appearances without a goal, via his first Premier League brace since May 2016.
- Gayle has now netted 28 league goals since the start of last season, more than twice as many as any other player for Newcastle (Matt Ritchie next on 13).