Results from Tiger Woods' Round 3 at the Honda Classic

Tiger Woods finished an up-and-down third round Saturday on a high note, which should keep him in contention heading into the final day of the Honda Classic.

Woods started the day tied for 15th on the leaderboard and climbed as high as eighth with a pair of birdies. But the wheels fell off on the back nine when Woods clubbed a pair of bogies on holes 15 and 17. He closed with a birdie on No. 18 to salvage a 1-under 69 on the day.

Woods will tee off Sunday at even-par on the tournament. While the leaders are likely out of reach, it's possible he'll challenge for his first top-10 finished of 2018.

4:23 — Woods' day ends tied for 12th at even for the tournament. He shook off the bogies with a strong finish, birdying No. 18 to close Round 3 at 1-under. At present, he's seven shots off leader Jamie Lovemark, who has yet to finish his day. He's at 7-under. It'll be difficult for Woods to challenge on Sunday, but he's trending toward a high finish, at least. The top 10 is possible with a strong final round.

4:04 — Bogies on 16 and 17 knock Woods back to even for the day. He's tied for 18th on the leaderboard.

3:39 — Woods is now up to eighth on the leaderboard (1-under) through 13.

3:08 — Woods birdies on No. 13. He's 2-under on the day and very much in contention, tied for 10th (1-under) — four strokes back of the tournament leaders.



2:51 — A couple more pars for Woods on 11 and 12. He sank a 19-footer to save par on the 12th hole.

2:20 — Woods is tied for 11th after back-to-back pars on 9 and 10.

1:48 — Woods birdies his eighth hole, a 427-yard par 4. He moves to 1-under on the day and is even for the tournament, three shots off the lead.

12:53 — Woods is even on the day through his first three holes.

12:18 — Woods parred the 365-yard Hole 1.

12:10 p.m. ET — Woods has teed off with Jason Dufner.