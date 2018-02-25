Did Odell Beckham Jr. really vow Friday night he won't play in any 2018 preseason games?

Odell Beckham Jr. vows he'll play '0' snaps in preseason

After a Giants fan tweeted at Beckham, "Zero preseason snaps please," the wide receiver responded with a cryptic "0."

You can't blame OBJ for being leery of preseason action. He suffered a left ankle sprain last Aug. 21 in a preseason game, on a low hit by a Browns DB. After missing the regular-season opener, he returned to play four games before breaking the same ankle in Week 5.

Beckham underwent season-ending surgery in October, and no timetable has been set for his return, so he could still be rehabbing during the 2018 preseason slate. Yet as the New York Daily News notes, it's unlikely the Giants and Beckham have already decided to sit him the entire preseason, and if they have, that it would be announced in such odd fashion.

The 2018 campaign will be a key one for Beckham, who is in the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. The outspoken receiver famously vowed last year that he wants to be the highest paid NFL player when he signs his next deal.