Six Nations: Ireland see off Wales in Dublin thriller to stay perfect

Jacob Stockdale scored two tries as Ireland maintained their perfect Six Nations record with a tense, record-equalling 37-27 bonus-point win at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Joe Schmidt's men matched the Ireland record of 10 consecutive Test victories, spoiling Warren Gatland's 100th game in charge of Wales and all but ending their hopes of winning the title.

Injury-hit Ireland outscored their opponents by five tries to three in Dublin, Stockdale going over early on and Bundee Aki crossing on the stroke of half-time after a Gareth Davies try and the boot of the fit-again Leigh Halfpenny had edged Wales in front.

Dan Leavy and Cian Healy touched down as Wales were outmuscled by the rampant Ireland forwards, but Wales were back in it midway through the second half courtesy of an Aaron Shingler try, which was superbly converted by Halfpenny.

Steff Evans set up a tense finale with a third Wales try in the closing stages following a three-pointer from Conor Murray, who took over kicking duties after Jonathan Sexton missed two penalties and as many conversion attempts on an off day for the fly-half.

Stockdale sealed it with a breakaway try right at the end in a dramatic climax to a pulsating encounter as Ireland made it three wins out of three in the tournament.