A-League Review: Perth Glory in dramatic win, Melbourne Victory end losing streak

Perth Glory scored twice in the last five minutes to beat 10-man Melbourne City, while Melbourne Victory ended their three-match losing streak by beating defeating Adelaide United 3-0 in Saturday's A-League action.

A stunning Daniel Arzani goal gave City the lead just before the break at the nib Stadium, the 19-year-old cutting in from the left and curling a fine effort into the top-far corner.

But a Bart Schenkeveld red card for a second bookable offence in the 67th minute proved to be the boost Glory needed, eventually drawing level five minutes from time - Neil Kilkenny tucking a neat side-footed effort into the bottom-right corner from 18 yards.

And, just a few seconds after nearly conceding from a corner, Glory charged up the other end of the pitch and punished their visitors on the break, as Adam Taggart headed in a right-wing cross in the seventh minute of stoppage time to leave City stunned.

City's local rivals Victory had no such misfortune, however, as they got back to winning ways.

A Taylor Regan own goal was followed shortly after by Leroy George's effort just prior to the half-hour mark, putting them in complete control.

Things went from bad to worse just after the restart, as Dzengis Cavusevic was shown a straight red for slapping Rhys Williams.

Besart Berisha wrapped things up a few minutes later, rounding off a brilliant flowing move by evading Paul Izzo's challenge and firing home.

Second-placed Newcastle Jets extended the gap ahead of City to eight points thanks to their 1-0 win at Brisbane Roar, a victory sealed by Joseph Champness' clinical finish 11 minutes from time.