Winter Olympics: History-maker Ledecka ready for sleep, Norway break new ground

Czech sensation Ester Ledecka said she will be ready for a long sleep after completing a historic Winter Olympics double, as Norway set a new record medal tally on the penultimate day in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics 2018: History-maker Ledecka ready for sleep, Norway break new ground

Ledecka pulled off a huge shock to win the super-G title last weekend and swapped the skis for a snowboard to claim a second gold of the Games seven days later.

The 22-year-old's parallel giant slalom victory on Saturday made her the first woman to win gold in two sports at a Winter Games.

Norway also went down in the record books when a bronze in the inaugural alpine skiing mixed team event bettered the United States' tally of 37 medals in a single Winter Olympics.

There were also two gold medals for Switzerland, a first for Finland, as well as one apiece for Canada, the United States and Japan on day 15.

I FOUND THE SNOWBOARDER IN ME - LEDECKA SAVOURS GOLDEN DOUBLE

Ledecka may not have been a household name before arriving in South Korea but she will head home as a history-maker.

The Prague native crossed the line ahead of German duo Selina Yoerg and Ramona Hofmeister, who took silver and bronze respectively after Russian Alena Zavarzina crashed out.

Ledecka joins Isabelle Blanc as only the second woman to win Olympic and world snowboard parallel giant slalom titles.

She said: "I will think about this moment until the end of my life." Asked about her plans when she returns to the Czech Republic, Ledecka responded: "I'll get home and lie in bed and maybe sleep for a while."

TOUTANT TAKES OFF FOR BIG AIR GOLD

There was another first when Sebastien Toutant won the inaugural snowboard big air title at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre.

The Canadian achieved scores of 84.75 and 89.50 in the first two rounds of the best-of-three jumps showdown to secure gold.

Kyle Mack of the United States took silver with Ivanka Trump watching on and Billy Morgan bronze, which was Great Britain's first medal on snow at the Winter Games to take the team's tally to a record five.

SWISS ON A ROLL

It was a glorious day for Switzerland, claiming golds in the first running of the alpine team event as well as one for Nevin Galmarini in the men's giant parallel slalom.

The Swiss can now boast five golds and 15 medals in total after Denise Feierabend, Ramon Zenhaeusern, Wendy Holdener and Daniel Yule beat their Austrian rivals in the final.

Holdener ends the Games with a complete set of medals, having won silver in the slalom and bronze in the alpine combined. Norway claimed bronze in the team event - taking their tally to a record 38.

Galmarini topped the podium after winning silver in Sochi four years ago, crossing the line 0.43 seconds ahead of Lee Sang-ho, who gave the host nation a first Olympic medal on snow as Zan Kosir won bronze for Slovenia.

CURLING FIRST FOR UNITED STATES, NISKANEN AND TAKAGI STRIKE GOLD

Skip John Shuster inspired the US men's team to a first curling gold, upsetting Sweden 10-7.

Finland's Iivo Niskanen held off the challenge of Russia's Aleksandr Bolshunov to win the men's cross-country 50km mass start title.

Nana Takagi will go down as the first women's mass start Olympic champion, the Japanese speed skater claiming her second gold of the Games.