Crystal Palace received a major injury boost earlier this week when Jeffrey Schlupp returned to training but according to club manager Roy Hodgson, the Ghana international is not fully ready for action just yet.

Schlupp to miss Tottenham fixture despite resuming training

The defender had been on the sideline since picking up a knee injury in an FA Cup fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion in January.

A surgical procedure ruled him out of action until mid-March, but an early recovery looks well on course, even if he is confirmed to sit out Sunday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

“Schlupp and [Martin] Kelly should return [to action] in a week or two, [Joel] Ward and possibly [Mamadou] Sakho," Hodgson said on Friday.

"But the others are long term and we will have to wait until after the international break before we can get them back on the field of play."

Schlupp had been a key feature of Hodgson's set-up since the former England manager replaced Frank de Boer in September.

The 25-year-old has made 19 Premier League appearances, involving 18 starts, so far this season.

MORE:

Boateng previews Bundesliga clash with Stuttgart



He joined The Eagles from Leicester City in January last year.