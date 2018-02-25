Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hopes his loan spell at Inter is converted into a permanent transfer.

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hoping to seal permanent Inter move

Rafinha joined Inter in the January transfer window but is yet to start for Luciano Spalletti's side, making four substitute appearances in Serie A.

Inter have an option to purchase Rafinha before the end of his loan in a €35 million deal that could rise by a further €3m and the Brazilian plans a long-term stay in Milan, with no return to Camp Nou on his agenda.

"Of course, that's what I want. I did not come here thinking that I will recover my form and go back to Barcelona," Rafinha told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I want to stay here, then all else will depend on Inter.

"Apart from [Spalletti's] football preparation, I like people like him who tell you things to your face. We had already spoken on the phone when I was still in Barcelona. He knows that I can play in all positions in midfield, but also in attack."

Rafinha missed much of 2017 due to knee injuries but is fit and ready to aid Inter in their battle to qualify for the Champions League, the Nerazzurri sitting fifth in Serie A.

"Now I feel good, I'm finding the right rhythm, I'm happy with my condition and I'm adapting," Rafinha said.

MORE:

The social media storm starring Icardi causing civil war at Inter

| Icardi suits Inter better than Man Utd or Real Madrid - Spalletti

| Man Utd & Real Madrid in for Icardi? Wanda Nara confirms interest from 'important teams'

| Ronaldo uncertain if Icardi wants Real Madrid move



"I would say that every player wants to start matches from the beginning, but between the physical recovery and the need to understand a new style of football I think the approach was the best.

"It's better, some pains are quite normal after months of inactivity, but everything is going in the right direction, I feel close to the top."