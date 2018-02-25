Riyad Mahrez’s bold effort won Leicester City players over - Jamie Vardy

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has revealed that Riyad Mahrez’s bold effort won the players over after the winger embarked on a self-exile.

The 27-year-old missed the Foxes’ games against Swansea City and Everton including several training sessions following his failure to secure his desire move to Manchester City during the January transfer window.

However, on his return, the winger had a meeting with the squad which helped the players to ‘move on’ from the incident.

"It is what it is. The bid came in, it was turned down, and you can understand his disappointment,” Vardy told Sky Sports.

“But while he wasn't here we were having to get on with it.

"We are all professionals and had to play without him. It happens if he is injured or on the bench, so we just focused on the games. He came back, got us in the dressing room, explained the situation, and you move on.”

Last weekend, the forward was on hand to help Leicester secure passage to the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup after supplying the cross for Vardy’s matchwinning goal.

Mahrez will be expected to continue with the fine form when the Foxes’ play host to Stoke City on Saturday.

