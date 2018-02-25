Golf: Fisher's birdie streak secures share of Qatar Masters lead

Oliver Fisher reeled off four consecutive birdies at the end of his third round to claim a share of the lead at the Qatar Masters.

Fisher's birdie streak secures share of Qatar Masters lead

The Englishman signed for a superb 65 on Saturday to sit level with compatriot Eddie Pepperell on 16 under, with American Sean Crocker two strokes back and representing the duo's closest challenger.

David Horsey started with an eagle en route to matching Fisher's score for the day, leaving him four adrift, while overnight leader Adrian Otaegui's one-over-par effort left him six back.

Final-hole birdies for both Fisher and Pepperell highlighted their coolness under pressure in Doha, while a solitary bogey apiece underlined their consistency.

Pepperell is seeking a maiden European Tour win, while Fisher's sole success came at the 2011 Czech Open.

"I would say that was my best round, especially with the position I was in going into the day," said Pepperell.

"I hit a lot of good shots, I maybe lost a little feeling through the turn, but I bounced back nicely and I didn't let it bother me.

"My whole game feels like it's there. Mentally I feel like I'm up for it – I wanted to lead today and I didn't want to be behind the leader."

A host of hopefuls will need to shoot low on Sunday to topple the top two, with Andrea Pavan, Lorenzo Gagli, Marcus Kinhult and Gregory Havret on 12 under.

At the wrong end of the standings, Pontus Widegren endured a day to forget as he carded an 80 – 13 strokes worse than his second-round total.

The 27-year-old Swede took nine strokes on the par-five ninth hole.