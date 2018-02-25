News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Winter Olympics 2018: U.S. men given wrong medals after 'Miracurl on Ice'

Sporting News
Sporting News /

No matter the medal, U.S. men's curling had proved its mettle.

Winter Olympics 2018: U.S. men given wrong medals after 'Miracurl on Ice'

Winter Olympics 2018: U.S. men given wrong medals after 'Miracurl on Ice'

So when on the heels of the Americans' stunning "Miracurl on Ice," they were awarded gold medals enscribed with "women's curling"?



"It wasn’t a big deal at all, I promise," Team USA skip John Shuster told reporters.



After the ceremony, capping their remarkable 10-7 gold-medal win over Sweden, the Americans checked their medals and realized that, with the exception of team member John Landsteiner, all had been given gold medals for the women's competition.

The team took it in stride, laughing it off at the press conference, by which time the mix-up had been corrected.

But the reaction on Twitter? Comedy gold.





MORE:
Winter Olympics 2018: U.S. men defeat Sweden for first curling gold

Back To Top