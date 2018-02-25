Winter Olympics 2018: Canadian skier arrested in alleged drunken car theft

Canadian ski cross athlete David Duncan was arrested in an incident involving an alleged car theft and impaired driving early Saturday in Pyeongchang.

Duncan, along with his wife, Maja, and Ski Cross High Performance Director Willy Raine, were arrested and released after the incident. Police allege that Raine was behind the wheel. His blood-alcohol level reportedly registered 0.16, more than three times the legal limit in South Korea (0.05).

According to CTV National News reporter Peter Akman, the trio allegedly took a Hummer that had been left running.



Korean police say they arrested @TeamCanada #skicross athlete David Duncan @dunc_ski, his wife and manager after stealing Hummer that was left running. Manager allegedly was driving drunk. #Pyeongchang2018 #olympics @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/D4LeM2KepY

— Peter Akman (@PeterAkman) February 24, 2018



The CBC reports that the case has been turned over to prosecutors, and the Duncans and Raine have been ordered not to leave the country.

Canadian Olympic Committee CEO Chris Overholt confirmed early Saturday an incident had occurred, but did not identify the Duncans and Raine as the people involved.

"We have information that individuals attached to our team were involved in the investigation and they're cooperating, and we take this matter, of course, very, very seriously," Holt said. "We're in contact with the authorities, as well as the Canadian Embassy, and we'll provide an update when it's appropriate to do so."

Duncan finished eighth in the ski cross in Pyeongchang, topping his 24th-place finish in Sochi in 2014. The 35-year-old British Columbia resident also won an X Games silver medal in 2010 and bronze medal in 2012. Raine participated in alpine skiing at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.