Dennis leads heading into Abu Dhabi finale

Rohan Dennis has turned in an impressive display to take the lead of the Abu Dhabi Tour in the penultimate individual time trial stage.

The Australian BMC rider navigated the flat 12.6km course in a time of 14 minutes and 21 seconds, 14 seconds clear of Team Sky's Jonathan Castroviejo.

Dennis' BMC teammate Miles Scotson was third, a further two seconds behind the Spaniard.

Time trial world champion Tom Dumoulin suffered a mechanical problem and lost vital time as he stood on the side of the road waiting for a new bike.

Race leader Elia Viviani struggled on the time trial and dropped out of the general classification top 10.

Dennis leads the GC by 14 seconds from Castroviejo heading into Sunday's final stage, a 199km trip with a summit finish on Jebel Hafeet.