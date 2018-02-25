Ester Ledecka made history at the Winter Olympics by winning gold Saturday in the snowboard ladies' parallel giant slalom in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics 2018: Ester Ledecka makes medal history in Pyeongchang

The Czech became the first woman to win gold in two sports at a single Winter Games as she added to the super-G she won in skiing.

Ledecka, 22, beat Germany's Selina Jorg by 0.46 seconds in the big final Saturday.

"Fantastic, really, it was a great day. I enjoyed every run and I'm very happy to be here and stand on the highest place," she said.

As for comparing her two wins, Ledecka said: "This one is from snowboarding, that's the difference, otherwise this one is the same."



Ester Ledecka's dream @Olympics continues with another finish at the top of the podium. After claiming #Gold in Women's #AlpineSkiing Super-G, she is creating her own legacy as a two sport star with a #Gold in Women's #Snowboard #PGS



— Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) February 24, 2018







Ledecka's success in the super-G was a huge shock as she upstaged defending champion Anna Veith by 0.01 seconds and Lindsey Vonn finished sixth.