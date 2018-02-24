Rugby union: Mears expects 'good England win' at Murrayfield

Lee Mears expects England to overpower Scotland and stay on course to make history with a Calcutta Cup victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland have not beaten the auld enemy for a decade and suffered a 61-21 drubbing at Twickenham last year.

Gregor Townsend's men were soundly beaten by Wales in the opening game of the Six Nations, but responded with a victory over France before the break.

England have won two out of two as they strive to become the first team to win the tournament outright three years in a row and Mears has backed Eddie Jones' men to overcome their fierce rivals from north of the border in Edinburgh.

Speaking at the Tournoi des 6 Stations Orangina, the former England hooker told Omnisport: "I think we have got too much for them up front.

"We saw what Scotland can't do against the Welsh in the first game, but what they can do if you kick loosely to them, as the French found.

"I don't think we'll give them that much space, so unfortunately if you are a Scotland fan, I think you'll see a good England win. At the same time, Scotland are always tough to beat up there.

"They spoiled the party last year by turning Ireland over and they will be looking to do that to us as well, but I expect an England win."

Although Mears feels England could adopt a more expansive style of play, he says winning is all that matters.

He added: "We know when we play we can be dangerous. At the moment Eddie has got them so organised and Faz [Owen Farrell] makes all the right decisions, against Wales it was a case of just turn them around and win the game.

"At the moment, it's about winning. Eddie will be happy just to keep building and reeling the wins off.

