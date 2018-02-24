Cricket: Klaasen and Mulder get Proteas Test call to face Australia

Uncapped duo Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder have been named in the South Africa squad for the first two Tests against Australia.

Klaasen and Mulder get Proteas Test call to face Australia

Wicketkeeper-batsman Klaasen made his Proteas bow in the one-day international series versus India and starred in a Twenty20 victory over Virat Kohli's side at Centurion this week.

Klaasen could get his chance in the longest format after being called up along with all-rounder Mulder, who made his only international appearance in an ODI against Bangladesh last October.

Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo and Duanne Olivier have been overlooked for the Tests at Kingsmead and St George's Park, while injured paceman Dale Steyn also misses out.

Captain Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers and Temba Bavuma are included after recovering from injuries.

The first of four Tests gets under way in Durban on Thursday.

Cricket South Africa national selection panel convener Linda Zondi said: "Klaasen has been tremendously impressive in the white-ball matches he has played for the Proteas and we firmly believe he can become just as good a player in the five-day format,

"He has averaged nearly 50 with the bat in four-day cricket this season and hit two centuries. We are also keen to have a back-up wicketkeeper to De Kock in the squad.

"The selection of Mulder continues our strategy to expand our pool of all-rounders against top-quality opposition. He is a batting all-rounder and his selection will depend on how we decide to balance our starting XI. He has been the top all-rounder [this season] with a batting average of 60 and 15 wickets at an average of 28."

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.