Canadian Olympic trio in bizarre drunken arrest

South Korean police say they've detained a Canadian ski cross competitor, his wife and a coach for allegedly taking a car during the PyeongChang Olympics.

Police on Saturday said the three allegedly got into a car in front of a bar and drove it near the PyeongChang athletes village before they were detained by officers on patrol.

All three were intoxicated when stopped, they said.

Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive Chris Overholt said an "incident occurred" just after midnight.

Overholt told a news conference, "We have confirmation that individuals attached to our team are involved in the investigation and they're co-operating."

The police and Canadian delegation declined to release the names of anybody involved.

Overholt said, "We take this matter, of course, very, very seriously. However until we know the results of the investigation, we're not really in a position to comment much further."

Police in PyeongChang and at the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency say the three remain in custody but will probably be released if they pay a fine.