News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test
Rabada sensationally cleared to play third Test

Canadian Olympic trio in bizarre drunken arrest

Hyung-Jin Kim and Scott Mayerowitz
AAP /

South Korean police say they've detained a Canadian ski cross competitor, his wife and a coach for allegedly taking a car during the PyeongChang Olympics.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0320_1600_nat_socceroos
0:33

Socceroos arrive in Norway ahead of friendly match
0320_1600_nat_cricket
0:29

Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh nursing injuries
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
0:54

Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
0320_1600_nat_olympian
1:30

99-year-old named Commonwealth Games member
Aldridge scores 19 in 4th to fuel Spurs past Golden State
1:27

Aldridge scores 19 in 4th to fuel Spurs past Golden State
Okon quits the Mariners
0:24

Okon quits the Mariners
Pressure doesn't affect Thurston
0:36

Pressure doesn't affect Thurston
 

Police on Saturday said the three allegedly got into a car in front of a bar and drove it near the PyeongChang athletes village before they were detained by officers on patrol.

All three were intoxicated when stopped, they said.

Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive Chris Overholt said an "incident occurred" just after midnight.

Overholt told a news conference, "We have confirmation that individuals attached to our team are involved in the investigation and they're co-operating."

Pic: Getty

The police and Canadian delegation declined to release the names of anybody involved.

Overholt said, "We take this matter, of course, very, very seriously. However until we know the results of the investigation, we're not really in a position to comment much further."

Police in PyeongChang and at the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency say the three remain in custody but will probably be released if they pay a fine.

Back To Top