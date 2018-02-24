Winter Olympics 2018: Russian bobsledder Sergeeva disqualified and suspended for doping violation

Russian bobsleigh pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva has been disqualified from the Winter Olympic Games after failing a drugs test.

The International Olympic Committee on Friday confirmed that the Olympic Athletes of Russia team reported a second adverse analytical finding of the Games in Pyeongchang.

Sergeeva, 12th in the in the two-woman event on Wednesday, was named by the Russian Bobsleigh Federation as the athlete in question.

On Saturday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) revealed that Sergeeva pleaded guilty to anti-doping rule violation after testing positive for trimetazidine in an out-of-competition sample.

Sergeeva and her team-mate Anastasia Kocherzhova's results no longer stand and the former has accepted a provisional suspension of an unspecified duration.

The 30-year-old Sergeeva recently appeared in a video posted on Instagram wearing an "I Don't Do Doping" sweatshirt.

Fellow Russian Aleksandr Krushelnitckii was stripped of his curling bronze medal this week after testing positive for meldonium.

The 25-year-old, who partnered wife Anastasia Bryzgalova in the mixed doubles last week, professed his innocence.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said following news of Sergeeva's failed test: "We are always extremely disappointed when there is a doping case, from whichever nation it happens to be. So far there have been very few cases but it's extremely regrettable.

"In terms of the Russians' situation and the process that we went through, you'll have seen it's incredibly detailed, and well worked out, independent process, with pre-games testing which was targeting Russian athletes.

"So yes, that's very, very disappointing."