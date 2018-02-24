News

Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Winter Olympics 2018: Ledecka makes history in Pyeongchang

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Ester Ledecka made history at the Winter Olympics after winning gold in the snowboard ladies' parallel giant slalom in Pyeongchang.

The Czech became the first woman to win gold in two sports at a single Winter Games as she added to the super-G she won in skiing.

Ledecka, 22, beat Germany's Selina Jorg by 0.46 seconds in the big final on Saturday.

"Fantastic, really, it was a great day. I enjoyed every run and I'm very happy to be here and stand on the highest place," she said.

READ MORE: Winter Olympics - shock bronze for Team GB in Big Air

As for comparing her two wins, Ledecka said: "This one is from snowboarding, that's the difference, otherwise this one is the same."

Ledecka's success in the super-G was a huge shock as she upstaged defending champion Anna Veith by 0.01 seconds, as Lindsey Vonn finished sixth.


