Ester Ledecka made history at the Winter Olympics after winning gold in the snowboard ladies' parallel giant slalom in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics 2018: Ledecka makes history in Pyeongchang

The Czech became the first woman to win gold in two sports at a single Winter Games as she added to the super-G she won in skiing.

Ledecka, 22, beat Germany's Selina Jorg by 0.46 seconds in the big final on Saturday.

"Fantastic, really, it was a great day. I enjoyed every run and I'm very happy to be here and stand on the highest place," she said.

As for comparing her two wins, Ledecka said: "This one is from snowboarding, that's the difference, otherwise this one is the same."

Ledecka's success in the super-G was a huge shock as she upstaged defending champion Anna Veith by 0.01 seconds, as Lindsey Vonn finished sixth.