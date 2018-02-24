Basketball: Spain survive scare, USA cruise in World Cup qualifying

Spain survived a scare in FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying, while the United States were untroubled.

The 2006 champions, Spain stayed perfect in their group in Europe but were pushed on Friday.

USA, winners of the past two World Cups, continued to cruise in their qualifying campaign.

AMERICAS

USA again did it easy in Group C, thrashing Cuba 84-48 in Santa Cruz, California.

Rodney Purvis (14), Xavier Silas (13) and David Stockton (10) managed double figures in points for USA, who are top of the group.

Puerto Rico are second after crushing Mexico 100-80.

In Group A, Uruguay stayed perfect after edging Argentina 88-83 and Panama eased past Paraguay 82-62.

ASIA AND OCEANIA

Yi Jianlian dropped 37 points but his efforts were not enough for China as they were beaten 82-73 by New Zealand in Group A.

They are now level on five points, the same number as third-placed South Korea, who beat Hong Kong 93-72.

In Group C, Jordan crushed India 102-88 and Lebanon overcame Syria 87-63.

AFRICA

Nigeria started their Group B campaign in brilliant fashion, running out 102-86 winners over Uganda, while Rwanda beat Mali 74-70.

The first round of fixtures in Group D saw Mozambique defeat Ivory Coast 66-53 while Senegal overcame Central African Republic 70-65.

EUROPE

Spain retained a perfect record in Group A, but they were pushed by Belarus.

Quino Colom's 17-point haul proved crucial as Spain edged to an 84-82 victory in Minsk, where Fran Vazquez finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

Slovenia claimed their second win in the group by beating Montenegro 75-63.

Former NBA star Boris Diaw (23 points) led the way for France, who overcame Russia 75-74 after overtime.

France are top of Group E ahead of Bosnia-Herzegovina, who beat Belgium 72-70.

Turkey top Group B despite losing to Sweden, Lithuania were too good for Hungary to remain Group C pacesetters and Italy are still perfect in Group D.

The Czech Republic (Group F), Germany (Group G) and Greece (Group H) are also top of their respective pools.