Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd ready €200 Isco bid

Man Utd ready €200 Isco bid

Manchester United are ready to lodge a €200 million bid for Real Madrid playmaker Isco when the summer transfer window opens, reports Don Balon.

The Spain international has struggled to hold down a regular starting berth throughout his time at Santiago Bernabeu.

Jose Mourinho is prepared to offer him a key role at Old Trafford, with personal terms worth £17.6m-a-season set to be tabled.

Scholes understands De Gea desire

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has told Goal it will be tough for the club to hold on to David de Gea if Real Madrid make a summer move for the star goalkeeper.

The Spain international has long been linked with a return to his roots in the Spanish capital, and another approach could be made in 2018.

New Liverpool deal for Mane?

Jurgen Klopp says it is “no secret” that Liverpool want to keep Sadio Mane at the club amid suggestions he is going to be offered a new deal.

With the Reds having reluctantly parted with Philippe Coutinho during the January transfer window, the hope is that the services of other star names can be retained.

Rafinha against Barca return

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha hopes his loan spell at Inter is converted into a permanent transfer.

Rafinha joined Inter in the January transfer window, with there a clause in his deal which can see a €38 million deal pushed through in the summer.

Lewy's agent makes Madrid contact

Robert Lewandowski's new agent has already made contact with Real Madrid, according to Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy .

The Bayern Munich striker changed his agent this week to Pini Zahavi, who helped Neymar move to Paris Saint-Germain this past summer.

And Zahavi has already reached out to the Blancos, who are reportedly willing to offer Bayern around €150 million for the Polish star.

Chelsea ready bumper Hazard deal

Chelsea will look to get a new deal for Eden Hazard tied up by offering him £288,000-a-week, reports Don Balon.

The Blues are eager to get fresh terms in place with the Belgium international forward and quash talk of a possible big-money move to Real Madrid.

City & Utd set for fresh transfer battle

Manchester rivals City and United are ready to lock transfer horns once again in pursuit of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, claims the Daily Record .

The two fierce foes battled it out for Alexis Sanchez during the winter window, and have both been linked with Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred.

They will now join the hunt for Milinkovic-Savic over the summer, with the Serbia international rated at around £80 million.

Conte keen on Lascelles

Chelsea are considering a summer bid for Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles, according to the Evening Standard .

The 24-year-old centre-half has impressed in the Premier League for the Magpies and the Blues see him as an ideal addition who would also help to bolster their home-grown quota.

Liverpool get Alisson warning

Liverpool, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been told only a 'super offer' will lure Alisson away from Roma, reports Calciomercato .

The Brazilian goalkeeper is expected to spark a scramble for his signature when the window re-opens, but it could take as much as €100 million to secure his services.

Martial contract talks stall as Spurs lurk

Talks over a new contract for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial have stalled, according to RMC Sport.

The 22-year-old's deal runs until June 2019 and despite a strong season, his future is in doubt after United signed Alexis Sanchez in January.

Tottenham and Inter are monitoring Martial's situation closely, hoping to make a move if the France international doesn't sign a new deal.

Barcelona drop interest in Fekir

Barcelona are no longer interested in signing Lyon's Nabil Fekir, reports Sport .

The Catalans like the France international, who has been linked with Arsenal, but have decided they have enough attacking players and do not need to purchase another expensive option.

Barcelona have also decided they aren't interested in Fekir's team-mate Houssem Aouar, whom the La Liga leaders feel isn't ready to be a contributor at the highest level yet.

City and United to battle for Kroos

Manchester United and Manchester City will battle to sign Toni Kroos this summer, according to El Confidencial.

The Real Madrid midfielder is ready for a new challenge after spending four seasons in Spain and at 28, feels now is the time to try his luck in the Premier League.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola coached Kroos for one season at Bayern Munich and just like with Alexis Sanchez, appears set to go head-to-head with Jose Mourinho for another player's signature.

PSG in for Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a move for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports AS .

The Ligue 1 side have not been convinced by either Kevin Trapp or Alphonse Areola, and are willing to make a big-money bid for the Italy international.

Juventus close in on Darmian move

Juventus are nearing an agreement to sign Manchester United full-back Mateo Darmian in the summer, reports Corriere dello Sport.

The Serie A champions have been monitoring the 28-year-old for some time, and the Italy international appears ready to move on from the Old Trafford side after three seasons.

Man Utd renew Seri interest

Manchester United are stepping up their efforts to land Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, according to the Mirror .

Paul Pogba's future has been thrown into doubt with his recent dip in form, and Jose Mourinho could activate Seri's £35 million release clause in the summer.

Arsenal step up Rugani interest

Arsenal will make a move for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani in the summer transfer window, according to Rai Sport, via Football Italia.

The 23-year-old has been a target for the Gunners for several years, and has thus far been unable to become a regular starter for Juventus.

Napoli are also in the mix for the Italy international, whose contract runs until June 2021.

Umtiti seriously considering United move

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti is seriously considering a move to Manchester United, according to Don Balon.

The 24-year-old is seeking an improved contract with the La Liga side after establishing himself as an integral part of the team.

Umtiti is demanding £135,000-a-week and with Barca only prepared to pay £100,000-a-week, the France international is turning his attention toward a possible move to Old Trafford.

Guardiola to sign new deal worth £20m per year

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is set to sign a new contract worth £20 million per season, according to the Daily Mail.

Guardiola is in the second of a three-year contract with City and his team's huge success this season has convinced City Football Group to offer the Spaniard a raise and an extension.

The new deal will be worth around an extra £3m per year and will keep him at the Etihad until the summer of 2021.

Milan open to selling Arsenal target Silva

Milan are willing to sell disappointing striker Andre Silva this summer, according to Calciomercato.com.

Silva arrived from Porto just last summer in a €38 million deal, but is still yet to score his first Serie A goal.

The 22-year-old has been a longtime target of Arsenal, and the Gunners could land their man with Silva's agent Jorge Mendes willing to offer his client's services to Premier League clubs in the summer.

Torres ready to move to China

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres could be moving to Chinese club Dalian Yifang sooner rather than later, reports Marca .

Torres and manager Diego Simeone are thought to have had a recent falling out, and the 33-year-old could be set for a quick move to Asia with the Chinese Super League transfer window closing at the end of the month.

Inter scouting Marseille star

Inter are scouting Marseille midfielder Frank-Andre Zambo Anguissa ahead of a possible move, according to Calciomercato.com

The 22-year-old has also been attracting interest from the Premier League, with West Ham and Newcastle both on the trail of the £8.8m-rated Cameroonian.

Milan, Juve and Liverpool to battle for Ceballos

Juventus, Liverpool and Milan are set to battle for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos this summer, reports Calciomercato.com

The 21-year-old only signed for the Blancos last summer, but has found playing time hard to come by and was visibly upset Wednesday when Zinedine Zidane put him in for only the final 29 seconds against Leganes.

Madrid paid €16.5 million for Ceballos last summer, but would reportedly be unwilling to sell for anything less than €30m.