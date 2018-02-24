Salah has world's best left foot? Don't forget Messi – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unfazed when asked whether Mohamed Salah has the world's best left foot, saying Lionel Messi should not be forgotten in that category.

Salah has been in remarkable form in his first season at Liverpool, scoring 30 goals in all competitions since arriving from Roma.

Of his 22 Premier League goals, Salah has netted 19 with his left foot, two with his right and one with his head.

Asked if the Egypt international's left foot was the world's best, Klopp was disinterested – but said Barcelona star Messi should perhaps be considered.

"In the business? All over the world? Lionel Messi, is he left-footed, Lionel? Well, maybe we shouldn't forget him completely," the German said.

"But yes, the best in the world – I'm not too much interested in this category but he's got a good one. I'm happy about that.

"I am more surprised that he had a header as well and probably with the right foot he scored a few.

"So I don't care which part of his body he uses. It's for him like for all the other boys, but yes it's a very good left foot for sure."

Salah gets a chance to add to his tally when Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League Saturday.