Nouha Dicko leads Hull City to victory amid fans’ protests

The first half of the tie saw little action, with the main talking points being the fans’ demonstrations.

The Tigers faithful have grown frustrated with owner Assem Allan, and, with 19.04 on the clock - the year in which the club was formed - play was delayed as the home fans started throwing yellow stress balls onto the pitch and whistles were blown.



On the half-hour mark, they continued with whistles and chants of ‘we want Allam out’. And the first half ended in a drab stalemate.

However, ten minutes after the restart, Nigel Adkins’ men got the matchwinner through former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward. Dicko benefitted from a Jackson Irvine pass to blast past Sheffield goalkeeper Jamal Blackman.



The goal was the French-born Mali international’s fifth in the English second-tier league this season. And he was afforded 73 minutes on his 27th league appearance while Nigeria wing-back Ola Aina played the entire duration of the game.

In their next encounter, the KCOM Stadium outfit welcome Barnsley for a Championship tie on February 27.

They are placed 20th in the log after garnering 32 points from 33 games.