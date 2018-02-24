I want to win the English Premier League title with Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has stated his desire to win the English Premier League title with Liverpool.

The Reds last won a diadem in 2012 when they defeated Cardiff City in a penalty shoot-out to claim the League Cup for a record eighth time and have not tasted the league title since 1990.

They currently occupy the third spot with 18 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City but a win in Saturday’s clash with West Ham United could see them climb to the second spot.

And the 25-year-old who has hit the ground running since he joined the club from Italia side Roma in the summer, scoring 30 goals including his 22 in the top-flight has reiterated his aim to win titles for the club.

"I came here to win titles," Salah told Football Focus.

"I can tell the fans we work 100% to try and win something for the club.

"It's a long time since the club won the league. It's my dream to win the Premier League - but I want to win it with this club."