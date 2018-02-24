(Reuters) - Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Jimmy Butler injured his right knee and had to be carried off the court during a game against the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Butler awaits scan on knee after injury against Rockets

Butler sustained the injury in the third quarter on a non-contact play after grabbing a rebound on his own missed shot. The 28-year-old immediately fell to the floor and clutched his knee.

An MRI exam was scheduled for Saturday in Minnesota to determine the extent of the injury, the Timberwolves said.

Minnesota players said Butler had a positive outlook in the locker room following the team's 120-102 defeat.

"You've got to wait for the doctors to do their thing," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters.

"Until they do the MRI, it's speculating. We'll know more tomorrow. I don't want to speculate on what it might be, but we'll just hope for the best."

Butler leads the NBA in minutes played at 37.3 per game but opted to sit out of Sunday's All-Star Game, the fourth consecutive season he had been selected, to rest.



(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)