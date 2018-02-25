Team USA's men's curling team already made history as they qualified for the United State's first gold medal match at the Olympics, and they'll look to continue their success Saturday. John Shuster's team is coming off of a big win against Canada and they will face Sweden in the final match.

Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Saturday, Feb. 24, in Pyeongchang

The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern). The Games will also be streamed on fuboTV (sign up for a seven-day free trial).

MORE: Mr. T catches curling fever as U.S. goes for gold

Saturday, Feb. 24

—Curling: A gold medal is on the line in the final match of the men's curling tournament. The United States will face Sweden (Live starting at 1:00 a.m., NBCSN, 9:30 a.m. NBCSN).

—Curling: Women will compete in the bronze medal game as Great Britain takes on Japan (1:30 p.m., NBCSN).

—Cross-country skiing: The men’s 50km mass start is a rigorous event in the Winter Olympic events as it's five miles longer than a marathon (3 p.m., NBCSN).

—Curling: The gold medal will be decided for the women as South Korea faces Sweden (Live starting at 7:05 p.m., NBCSN).

—Figure skating: Coverage of the Gala exhibition will take place (Live starting at 8:00 p.m., NBC),

—Hockey: Olympic Athletes of Russia will take on Germany with a gold medal on the line (Live starting at 10:30 p.m., NBCSN).