NBA: Davis, Jokic star with huge performances

Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic starred for the New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets respectively in the NBA on Friday.

Davis, Jokic star with huge performances

Davis had 45 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and five blocks in the Pelicans' 124-123 overtime win over the Heat. He is the first player to post a 40/15/5/5 game since steals and blocks became stats in 1973.

As good as Davis was, Jokic is doing things just as impressive or even more so in Denver. In the Nuggets' 122-119 win over the Spurs, Jokic had 28 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and he went three of five from three-point range. He has now posted triple-doubles in three straight games and six in his last 12.

Even more impressively he joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players 6-10 or taller to post three straight triple-doubles. How he reached his triple-double may have been even more impressive as he got both his 10th rebound and 10th assist on the same play.

Davis and Jokic were historic, but the league had some other great performances from centers Friday as well. Andre Drummond had 15 points and 17 rebounds in the Pistons' 110-98 loss to the Celtics while Clint Capela had 25 points and 11 rebounds on 10-of-11 shooting in the Rockets' 120-102 win over the Timberwolves. Suns' Alex Len even had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the team's 128-117 loss to the Clippers.

LEBRON SHINES FOR CAVS

LeBron James posted another triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the Cavaliers' 112-89 win over the Grizzlies. He is averaging 26.9 points, 10.6 assists and 9.4 rebounds per game in February.

Pacers center Domantas Sabonis had 21 points on nine-of-13 shooting with 13 rebounds in Indiana's 116-93 win over the Hawks.

WOEFUL WIZARDS

The Wizards looked great in a win over the Cavaliers Friday, but in typical Washington fashion this season they bounced back with a disappointing 122-105 loss to the Hornets on their home court. The Wizards' defense allowed Charlotte to make 17 three-pointers and shoot 43.6 per cent from long range.

HUGE VALANCIUNAS DUNK

The Bucks beat the Raptors 122-119 in overtime, but Toronto would not have seen extra minutes if it was not for a dunk from Jonas Valanciunas dunk as time expired.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Celtics 110-98 Detroit Pistons



Indiana Pacers 116-93 Atlanta Hawks



Charlotte Hornets 122-105 Washington Wizards



Milwaukee Bucks 122-119 Toronto Raptors



Houston Rockets 120-102 Minnesota Timberwolves



Cleveland Cavaliers 112-89 Memphis Grizzlies



New Orleans Pelicans 124-123 Miami Heat



Denver Nuggets 122-119 San Antonio Spurs



Los Angeles Clippers 128-117 Phoenix Suns



Portland Trail Blazers 100-81 Utah Jazz



Los Angeles Lakers 124-102 Dallas Mavericks

THUNDER AT WARRIORS

The Thunder are 2-0 against the Warriors this season, winning the two games by a combined average of 18.5 points per game. Oklahoma City have looked their best against Golden State each time they have faced them, but the Warriors will want to make a statement in the second half of the season.