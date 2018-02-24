Winter Olympics 2018: Mr. T loves curling and that's all he's tweeting about

News

We may have just found the biggest fan of curling, and it might not be who you expect.

Mr. T, who is prominently known as an actor and a wrestler, turns out to be a huge advocate of curling. He's been tweeting about following the curlers since the opening ceremony, and as the gold medal match nears where the U.S. will take on Sweden, he's becoming more vocal about his favorite team of the Winter Olympics.

He wrote: "I like curling, it's less wear and tear on the body. I wrestled, boxed and studied martial arts. I have nothing else to prove. Therefore I choose curling. #curlingiscoolfool"

In fact, he even called the men's team and gave them a pep-talk ahead of the gold medal match.



Mr. T has also been a big part of getting the rest of America hyped for the gold medal matches. Take a look at what Mr. T has been saying during the Winter Games.












