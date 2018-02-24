Winter Olympics 2018: Mr. T loves curling and that's all he's tweeting about

We may have just found the biggest fan of curling, and it might not be who you expect.

Mr. T, who is prominently known as an actor and a wrestler, turns out to be a huge advocate of curling. He's been tweeting about following the curlers since the opening ceremony, and as the gold medal match nears where the U.S. will take on Sweden, he's becoming more vocal about his favorite team of the Winter Olympics.

He wrote: "I like curling, it's less wear and tear on the body. I wrestled, boxed and studied martial arts. I have nothing else to prove. Therefore I choose curling. #curlingiscoolfool"

In fact, he even called the men's team and gave them a pep-talk ahead of the gold medal match.



Guess who just phoned our guys to say good luck tonight?? The one and only @MrT himself. Can’t thank T enough for calling and hopping on board the #TeamShuster and @usacurl train!! #TeamUSA #curlingiscoolfool #TeamT pic.twitter.com/qN3MNMsybN

— Team Shuster (@TeamShuster) February 24, 2018



Mr. T has also been a big part of getting the rest of America hyped for the gold medal matches. Take a look at what Mr. T has been saying during the Winter Games.



I really don’t have to pump you up, motivate or inspire you because the gold medal was your dream. Now just live the dream and make it real! @TeamShuster #curlingiscoolfool #TeamUSA

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 24, 2018





I predict PAIN for Sweden and victory for the USA! Yeah that’s what i’m talking about. We’re in it to win it fool! #curlingiscoolfool #TeamUSA

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 24, 2018





That’s right US Men’s curling is about to battle Sweden for the gold! I repeat our team, my team, your team, the USA team. Is going for the Gold medal. @TeamShuster #TeamUSA #curlingiscoolfool

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 24, 2018





I am sitting on my comfortable couch with a ice tea in my hand. That means only one thing- it’s curling time fool. #TeamUSA #curlingiscoolfool

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 24, 2018





Congratulations US Men’s Curling team on your victory over Canada. Now you curl for the Gold. Ain’t that something?! Wow!

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 22, 2018





Now see, you might not like it but you have to admit it; Curling is cool Fool! Grrr #curlingiscoolfool

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 21, 2018





I really enjoy watching the Winter Olympics from my comfortable couch. I’m having so much fun cheering on the Olympians and I’m learning a lot.

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 21, 2018





You're doing good John, and the rest of the team.. but don’t slack up, period. You have to keep the pressure on!

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 21, 2018





Curling is cool, I Pity The Fool who don’t like Curling! Grrr #curlingiscoolfool

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 20, 2018





Lets go Men, Keep your eyes on the prize. Don't get distracted by the pants Norway’s wearing. That’s called wardrobe warfare! Grrr #curlingiscoolfool #GoTeamUSA

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 18, 2018



