Team USA had another strong performance in snowboarding as Kyle Mack brought home a silver medal in the men's big air.

Team USA at the Olympics: American snowboarders finish with 7 medals in Pyeongchang

Mack's second place finish gave the United States its 22nd medal of the Pyeongchang Games, and proves Team USA is a threat at the highest level of the sport. Out of the 22 medals the U.S. has earned, seven of them came from snowboarding events. More than that, the U.S. has eight gold medals, and half of them came from snowboarders.

Two other Americans competed with Mack in the men's big air — Chris Corning and Red Gerard. Corning finished fourth and was 15 points away from the bronze medal spot with a total score of 153.00.

Gerard didn't have as strong of a showing as many expected since he was coming off of a gold medal win in the slopestyle. He finished fifth in big air, but it should be noted that his gold came on one of the first couple of days of the Olympics. The 17-year-old flew back to the United States to start his victory romp where he did a media tour in Los Angeles and New York appearing on shows like "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" before returning to Pyeongchang to compete in his second event.

In the men's 1,000m, Joey Mantia finished just off the podium with a time of 1:08.56 putting him in fourth place. He was less than 0.3 seconds behind Korea's Kim Tae-Yun who finished third. Netherlands Kjeld Nuis took home gold while Norway's Havard Lorentzen was second.

In the inaugural Alpine skiing mixed team event, the Americans didn't advance past the first round. The event was bracket style and Team USA couldn't get past Great Britain. A large reason for that is the United States' best Alpine skiers — like Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin and Ted Ligety — pulled out of the team event. Switzerland won the first gold ever in the event.

The U.S. finished ninth in the open four-man bobsled competition with a team made up of Steve Langton, Sam McGuffie, Codie Bascue and Evan Weinstock. They finished in a time of 1:38.43 while Germany won gold with a 1:37.55.

Who said what?

It turns out the infamous Mr. T is a huge curling fan, and he's really excited to watch the men's curling team play in the gold medal game against Sweden. He's predicting Team USA as the heavy favorites.

"I predict PAIN for Sweden and victory for the USA! Yeah that's what I'm talking about. We're in it to win it fool!" he wrote on Twitter.



I predict PAIN for Sweden and victory for the USA! Yeah that’s what i’m talking about. We’re in it to win it fool! #curlingiscoolfool #TeamUSA

— Mr. T (@MrT) February 24, 2018



Did you see this?

Snowboarder Kyle Mack landed an extremely difficult jump called a frontside 1440 Bloody Dracula. The trick helped him secure a silver medal for Team USA.

MORE:

Winter Olympics 2018: Kyle Mack wins silver for Team USA in men's big air

| Winter Olympics 2018: Medal count standings from Pyeongchang



What's next?

The United States' men's curling team already made history as they qualified for the United States' first gold medal match at the Olympics, and they'll look to continue their success Saturday. John Shuster's team is coming off of a big win against Canada and they will face Sweden in the final match.