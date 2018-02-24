News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

Norway set new Winter Olympic medal record

Nick Mulvenney
AAP /

Norway's Alpine skiing team have won a bronze in the inaugural team event to give the Scandinavian country 38 medals at the PyeongChang Games, the most by one nation at a single Winter Olympics.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
Hardwick reacts to 'protected area' 50m penalties
0:53

Hardwick reacts to 'protected area' 50m penalties
Tigers undone by 50m penalties
0:42

Tigers undone by 50m penalties
Cummins' devastating four-wicket spell
0:20

Cummins' devastating four-wicket spell
Cummins steps on cricket ball
0:29

Cummins steps on cricket ball
First Draft: Bradley Chubb
1:27

First Draft: Bradley Chubb
Johnny Manziel's best throws from USD pro day
1:03

Johnny Manziel's best throws from USD pro day
MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
5:20

MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
0323_0500_nat_sportsbreak
3:01

Sports Break - March 23
0323_0500_nat_cricket
0:41

Women's cricket opens tri-series
0323_0500_nat_cricket
0:41

Australia back into Third Test
0323_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Storm trump Cowboys
 

The tally of 37 won by the United States at Vancouver in 2010 was the previous record but the victory over France by time differential in the 'small' final at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre allowed the Norwegians to surpass it.

Norway now leads the PyeongChang medals table with 13 golds, 14 silvers and 11 bronze, bettering their previous best tally of 26 in both Lillehammer (1994) and Sochi (2014).

Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen put in a brilliant run to beat Frenchman Clement Noel by three 10ths of a second and secure the bronze and let out a huge roar of delight as he crossed the line.

"It's very humbling," Nestvold-Haugen said.

"Even underneath the skisuit I get goosebumps talking about it, that the Alpine team of Norway could get that 38th medal."

Alpine skiers, including downhill champion Aksel Lund Svindal, have provided seven of Norway's medals with most of the rest coming from their highly successful Nordic skiers and biathlon competitors.

The alpine skiing team's bronze medal broke the record. Pic: Getty

There were four in speed skating and a bronze in mixed curling awarded after the Russian Alexander Krushelnitsky was found guilty of doping, while Oystein Braten kicked in with a gold in the freestyle slopestyle.

"It's been a fantastic Games for Norway," alpine skiing great Lasse Kjus said from the Yongpyong venue.

"It's difficult to say why, the performance has been way too good. We must be doing something right."

The success of the 109-strong team in South Korea has been ascribed to various factors, including the protein boost that resulted from the accidental ordering of 15,000 rather 1,500 eggs by the team chefs in PyeongChang.

Nestvold-Haugen, though, believed the seeds of the success were sewn when Norway last hosted the Winter Olympics at Lillehammer in 1994.

"In Norway we all grow up wanting to be winter sports athletes," he said.

FULL STORY: Miracle snowboarder creates Olympic history with double gold

"Most of us are old enough to remember the Lillehammer Olympics. It's very inspirational to watch your role models win.

"Most Norwegians wanted to become like their role models and become winter sports athletes.

"The best athletic talents in Norway go to winter sports, whereas in the US, the best athletic talent would go to (American) football or basketball.

"We go to Alpine, cross-country, snowboard, freestyle and skating, I think that's the answer to why we're performing so well."

The Alpine skiers said there was also a bond between all the Olympians, summer and winter, fostered at the Norwegian Olympic Sports Centre in Oslo, adding that they had already received text messages of congratulation from athletes from other sports.

"We're a small country and we kind of all know each other, which is a really cool feeling," said Nina Haver-Loeseth, another member of the team.

OOPS: The sad irony in Russian bobsledder's doping scandal

SMART: The 'ingenious' tactic that won this 15-year-old a gold medal

Back To Top