Australian bobsleigh quartet off the pace

Australia's four-man bobsleigh team are more than two seconds off the pace after their opening two heats at the PyeongChang Olympics.

The team comprising driver Lucas Mata, Lachlan Reidy, Hayden Smith and David Mari sit 24th of 30 after competition on Saturday.

They clocked 49.72 seconds to place 22nd after their first run but their second was 0.19 seconds slower for a combined time of one minute 39.63 seconds.

The Francesco Friedrich-piloted German team lead heading into the final two heats on Sunday after recording 1:37.55 after the first day.

The top 20 teams take part in the fourth and final heat, with Australia sitting 0.53 seconds behind the 20th-placed United States.

Meanwhile, Australian cross-country skiers Phillip Bellingham and Callum Watson have finished 56th and 58th in the 50km mass start.

Bellingham was more than 22 minutes off gold medal winner Iivo Niskanen of Finland, with Watson 25 minutes behind.

The results cap off challenging PyeongChang campaigns for the Australian pair, with both failing to break into the top-50 in their three individual events.