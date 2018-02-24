NHL: Penguins acquire Brassard in three-team trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Derick Brassard, Vincent Dunn and a third-round draft pick from the Senators, Ottawa announced on Friday.

Penguins acquire Brassard in three-team trade

It was not done without some drama though as the NHL initially rejected the trade and forced the two teams to make some adjustments. The changes included adding a third team in the Vegas Golden Knights to the fold.

The Golden Knights ultimately received Ryan Reaves and a fourth-round pick in return which resulted in the trade being approved.

Ottawa received in return Filip Gustavsson, Ian Cole, a first-round pick and a third-round pick.

The Penguins were among several teams – including the St Louis Blues, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks – looking for help in the middle as the clock ticked toward the Monday deadline, making Brassard, 30, a particularly hot commodity.

In 58 games this season, he has 18 goals and 20 assists.

He will join a Penguins team that already have two of the game's top centers, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, giving coach Mike Sullivan serious frontline depth through next season, when Brassard's current contract expires.

Gustavsson, 19, was the number 55 overall pick in the 2016 draft.