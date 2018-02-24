US biathletes to boycott Russian Cup meet

The US team will boycott the season's final International Biathlon Union (IBU) event next month in Tyumen, Russia.

It's a move that comes amid continuing concerns about the lack of a functioning anti-doping agency there, the US national biathlon association has said.

With Russia banned from competing under its own flag at the Winter Olympics following allegations of state-sponsored doping, biathletes from several countries have expressed serious reservations about travelling there to compete.

"In support of clean sport and our own physical safety, we cannot in good conscience participate," the statement form the American team said.

Swedish biathlete Sebastian Samuelsson received threats on social media following a Reuters interview in which he said that he hoped his country would also boycott the event.

The prestigious final event of the season is due to be held in Tyumen from March 19-26.