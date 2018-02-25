Arizona coach Sean Miller was reportedly caught on tape discussing payment for potential No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton as the FBI probe into college basketball corruption continues.

Arizona's Sean Miller was caught on tape discussing payment for Deandre Ayton, report says

According to ESPN, in more than 3,000 hours of tape obtained during the investigation, Miller is heard discussing a $100,000 payment to Ayton with Christian Dawkins who was working as a runner for ASM agent Andy Miller at the time.

Dawkins allegedly asked Miller if he should talk about payment with Emanuel "Book" Richardson, an assistant coach with Arizona, but Miller told the runner to discuss it with him.

Arizona has repeatedly said Miller has not been mentioned as being involved in any wrong-doing during the FBI's investigation.

"Head coach Sean Miller has not been charged with-nor accused of-any misconduct and he has been fully cooperative and supportive of our efforts to determine the facts in pursuit of the truth," school president Robert Robbins said in a statement after the allegations about Richardson came out. "Based on the facts that we know at this time, we support Coach Miller and intend to provide him with all of the tools necessary to meet our goals and expectations."

Ayton leads the Wildcats in points (19.6) and rebounds (10.9) per game. He is in contention for college player of the year and the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.