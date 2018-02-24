Winter Olympics 2018: Kyle Mack wins silver for Team USA in men's big air

Three Americans were gunning for a podium spot in the inaugural snowboarding big air final in Pyeongchang, and it was Kyle Mack who gave Team USA its 22nd medal of the Winter Olympics with a silver.

Winter Olympics 2018: Kyle Mack wins silver for Team USA in men's in big air

The big air format gives the snowboarders three runs, and their best two scores combined make up the total points. Competitors have to attempt two different tricks, but if the athlete repeats a jump, the run is not scored.

After the first run, Mack was sitting in fourth place with a score of 82.00. He had an even stronger second run (86.75), which put him into second place and six points behind the leader — Canada's Sebastien Toutant. Mack didn't improve on his third run and many of the other athletes wiped out on their final runs, which helped Mack secure his first Olympic medal with a combined score of 168.75.

Toutant won the Olympics' first ever gold medal of the event with a total score of 174.25 while Great Britain's Billy Morgan won bronze with a 168.00, just 0.75 points behind Mack.

The No. 1 qualifier favored to win gold, Carlos Garcia Knight of New Zealand, wiped out on two of his three runs and finished second to last.

Team USA's Chris Corning looked like he was going to secure the bronze medal for several runs, but he ended up finishing fourth with a combined score of 153.00. He was seventh after his first run, moved up to third on his second run, but a big fall as he attempted a risky quadruple cork knocked him out of contention for a medal.

Red Gerard, who won gold in the slopestyle earlier in Pyeongchang, made too many mistakes as it was clear early on he wasn't going take home his second medal of the Winter Games. He wasn't able to land many of his tricks and was in sixth place after the first run. Gerard's second run put him in fourth place, but he faltered on his final attempt. He finished fifth with a combined score of 143.00. Gerard would have needed a 99.5 (near perfect) third run to win gold.