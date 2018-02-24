Luke List carded a four-under 66 to take a share of the Honda Classic lead as Tiger Woods stayed in contention in the second round Friday.

Woods stays solid as List, Lovemark lead

List moved into three under alongside Jamie Lovemark (69) at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Lovemark backed up his 68 with another under-par round in what were tough conditions at the PGA Tour event.

Webb Simpson (72), Russell Henley (70), Rory Sabbatini (69) and Tommy Fleetwood (68) are tied for third at two under.

Woods continued his solid showing by firing a 71 that sees him in a tie for 14th at one over.

The 14-time major champion made birdies on holes four and nine after an early bogey, but he found water at the par-three 15th.

Woods made a double bogey at that hole and another at 16, but a birdie at the 17th saw him into one over.

He was not the only one finding trouble in the Bear Trap – holes 15 through 17 – as 72 balls landed in water in round two.

Defending US PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas shot a two-over 72 to be at one under, alongside Thomas Pieters (70), Louis Oosthuizen (72) and Daniel Berger (72).

Rickie Fowler, the defending champion, carded a 76 to miss the cut at seven over.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy survived the cut but is back at four over after shooting a second straight 72.