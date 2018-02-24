Luke List carded a 4-under 66 to take a share of the Honda Classic lead as Tiger Woods stayed in contention in the second round Friday.

Honda Classic: Tiger Woods stays solid as Luke List, Jamie Lovemark lead

List moved into 3 under alongside Jamie Lovemark (69) at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Lovemark backed up his 68 with another under-par round in what were tough conditions at the PGA Tour event.

Webb Simpson (72), Russell Henley (70), Rory Sabbatini (69) and Tommy Fleetwood (68) are tied for third at 2 under.



Round 2 leaderboard @TheHondaClassic.



1. J. Lovemark -3

1. L. List -3

3. W. Simpson -2

3. R. Henley -2

3. R. Sabbatini -2

3. T. Fleetwood -2

7. T. Pieters -1

7. L. Oosthuizen -1

7. J. Thomas -1

7. D. Berger -1 pic.twitter.com/EmYfTxxF14

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2018



Woods continued his solid showing by firing a 71 that sees him in a tie for 14th at 1 over.

The 14-time major champion made birdies on holes four and nine after an early bogey, but he found water at the par-3 15th.

Woods made a double bogey at that hole and another at 16, but a birdie at the 17th saw him into 1 over.



A sweet approach

A bounce-back birdie



Tiger is back to T15.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/zMYrPbGynp

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2018



He was not the only one finding trouble in the Bear Trap – holes 15 through 17 – as 72 balls landed in water in round two.



The Bear Trap strikes again.



72 water balls in Round 2.



Here's a few. pic.twitter.com/oZuALcFweW

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 24, 2018



Defending US PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas shot a 2-over 72 to be at 1 under, alongside Thomas Pieters (70), Louis Oosthuizen (72) and Daniel Berger (72).

Rickie Fowler, the defending champion, carded a 76 to miss the cut at 7 over.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy survived the cut but is back at 4 over after shooting a second straight 72.