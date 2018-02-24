Honda Classic: Tiger Woods stays solid as Luke List, Jamie Lovemark lead

Luke List carded a 4-under 66 to take a share of the Honda Classic lead as Tiger Woods stayed in contention in the second round Friday.
List moved into 3 under alongside Jamie Lovemark (69) at PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Lovemark backed up his 68 with another under-par round in what were tough conditions at the PGA Tour event.
Webb Simpson (72), Russell Henley (70), Rory Sabbatini (69) and Tommy Fleetwood (68) are tied for third at 2 under.
Round 2 leaderboard @TheHondaClassic.
1. J. Lovemark -3
1. L. List -3
3. W. Simpson -2
3. R. Henley -2
3. R. Sabbatini -2
3. T. Fleetwood -2
7. T. Pieters -1
7. L. Oosthuizen -1
7. J. Thomas -1
7. D. Berger -1 pic.twitter.com/EmYfTxxF14
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2018
Woods continued his solid showing by firing a 71 that sees him in a tie for 14th at 1 over.
The 14-time major champion made birdies on holes four and nine after an early bogey, but he found water at the par-3 15th.
Woods made a double bogey at that hole and another at 16, but a birdie at the 17th saw him into 1 over.
A sweet approach
A bounce-back birdie
Tiger is back to T15.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/zMYrPbGynp
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2018
He was not the only one finding trouble in the Bear Trap – holes 15 through 17 – as 72 balls landed in water in round two.
The Bear Trap strikes again.
72 water balls in Round 2.
Here's a few. pic.twitter.com/oZuALcFweW
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 24, 2018
Defending US PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas shot a 2-over 72 to be at 1 under, alongside Thomas Pieters (70), Louis Oosthuizen (72) and Daniel Berger (72).
MORE:
Alex Noren, Webb Simpson share Honda Classic lead after Tiger Woods shoots 70
Rickie Fowler, the defending champion, carded a 76 to miss the cut at 7 over.
Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy survived the cut but is back at 4 over after shooting a second straight 72.